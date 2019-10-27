Age: 62
Lives: Gettysburg
From: Maryland
Educated at: Smithsburg High School
Family: 10 siblings, one son who by the way is the most amazing son ever.
Job: Shining Stars Instructor, Fundraising and Respite Class
Job’s reward: Get to meet and build relations with the special needs community
Job’s frustrations: To be limited by funding
Very first job was: Waitress
Favorite food: As most women, chocolate
Pets: 17 horses
Hero: Shining Stars Students, each and every one. They overcome so much each and every day of their lives and teach us how to truly live a joyful life.
Hobbies: Instructing at Shining Stars
Pet peeves: People who do not recognize the value of the special needs community
Collects: I don’t really anything but I do love raising funds for Shining Stars
Best friend: have to be friends, my son and my siblings
Would like to have witnessed what event in history: Jesus healings any of them.
Event that changed your life: First Class at Shining Stars
Your scariest moment: My Son’s cancer diagnosis
Your first memory: Being very young and sick with the Mumps and not being able to go out and play with siblings
Trait inherited from parents: Determination
Piece of advice that you live by: The Golden Rule, Do unto others as You would have them do unto you.
Who needs a hug? everybody… who doesn’t?
Favorite reading/author: C.S.Lewis
Favorite spot on earth: Shining Stars Arena
Website you visit most: Amazon
Would like concert tickets to see: Christian Artist
One bad habit: Well I dont care for winter, I just can’t give up my flip flops
3 items on your bucket list: Helping secure the future of Shining Stars, Seeing our students’ healings, Visiting Hawaii
Five minutes with: Jesus
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? Sign Language
What would people find surprising about you? I can procrastinate on things
What would make this world a better place? People to practice Christ Like qualities
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? Our doctor saying he removed the cancer mass from my son completely.
How would you like to be remembered? That my Faith never failed me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.