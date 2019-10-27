Maggie Strous
Buy Now

Strous

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

Age: 62

Lives: Gettysburg

From: Maryland

Educated at: Smithsburg High School

Family: 10 siblings, one son who by the way is the most amazing son ever.

Job: Shining Stars Instructor, Fundraising and Respite Class

Job’s reward: Get to meet and build relations with the special needs community

Job’s frustrations: To be limited by funding

Very first job was: Waitress

Favorite food: As most women, chocolate

Pets: 17 horses

Hero: Shining Stars Students, each and every one. They overcome so much each and every day of their lives and teach us how to truly live a joyful life.

Hobbies: Instructing at Shining Stars

Pet peeves: People who do not recognize the value of the special needs community

Collects: I don’t really anything but I do love raising funds for Shining Stars

Best friend: have to be friends, my son and my siblings

Would like to have witnessed what event in history: Jesus healings any of them.

Event that changed your life: First Class at Shining Stars

Your scariest moment: My Son’s cancer diagnosis

Your first memory: Being very young and sick with the Mumps and not being able to go out and play with siblings

Trait inherited from parents: Determination

Piece of advice that you live by: The Golden Rule, Do unto others as You would have them do unto you.

Who needs a hug? everybody… who doesn’t?

Favorite reading/author: C.S.Lewis

Favorite spot on earth: Shining Stars Arena

Website you visit most: Amazon

Would like concert tickets to see: Christian Artist

One bad habit: Well I dont care for winter, I just can’t give up my flip flops

3 items on your bucket list: Helping secure the future of Shining Stars, Seeing our students’ healings, Visiting Hawaii

Five minutes with: Jesus

What skill or lesson would you like to learn? Sign Language

What would people find surprising about you? I can procrastinate on things

What would make this world a better place? People to practice Christ Like qualities

What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? Our doctor saying he removed the cancer mass from my son completely.

How would you like to be remembered? That my Faith never failed me.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.