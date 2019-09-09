Age: 46
Lives: Hanover, Adams County
From: Hanover, York County
Educated at: Hanover Public School and Penn Foster
Family: Wife, Amy; Son, Jacob
Job: United Way of Adams County – Resource Development & Marketing
Job’s reward: pointing the clients in the right direction in the help they need and helping to fund our programs that we sponsor.
Job’s frustrations: Trying to please everyone and trying to help everyone you can who either calls or walks through your door for help.
Very first job was: when I was 14 years old delivering newspapers for the Evening Sun.
Favorite food: Pizza
Pets: Goldendoodle, Shadow. Two Tuxedo Cats, Domino & Oreo
Hero: My heros are the men and women who protect our country and the first responders who take your 911 calls and respond to your emergencies.
Volunteer positions: Working with Toys for Tots Adams/Hanover Program, Hanover Rhinos Adult Football and Pink Heals South Central PA
Hobbies: Coaching Football when there is time, hiking
Pet peeves: People not following the laws of the road
Collects: old fire department collectibles and football cards
Best friend: I consider myself lucky to have many great friends who are there to support me in the good and the bad including my wife Amy.
Would like to have witnessed what event in history: I would have to say the Civil War and D-Day. Just to see what they saw and witnessed on those days.
Event that changed your life: The event I think that changed my life was meeting someone (my wife Amy) with the same interest as me in December 2002.
Your scariest moment: I would say when our son had a seizure and pinned himself behind our bathroom door.
Your first memory: My first memory was playing with my matchbox cars.
Trait inherited from parents: I was adopted, and I do know my biological parents. I really don’t know of any traits I got from them, but I would say I got my caring from others from my Aunt Jane.
Piece of advice that you live by: I believe in, treat others how you want to be treated and in hoping you get that in return,
Who needs a hug? Everyone needs a hug every now and then. You make just make their day by doing so.
Favorite spot on earth: My favorite spot on earth a great place to relax and have a great time.
Website you visit most: My work e-mail.
Would like concert tickets to see: I would go see anyone once if given the tickets.
One bad habit: I over think too much
3 items on your bucket list: See Ireland, Go traveling throughout the United States to see different landmarks and get to Disneyland
Five minutes with: my grandfather, Philip Bunty
What skill or lesson would you like to learn? I would like to learn all skills that require fixing things myself. This way, I could be called Mr. Fix it. I would love learn Spanish and to learn sign language
What would make this world a better place? If we all would get along and to live united
What is the best piece of news you received lately that you would like to share? I was asked to do this article.
How would you like to be remembered? I love to be remembered as a person who cared about the community and helping others.
