Job/volunteer position: Sargent/Paramedic
Company/department: Adams Regional EMS
Current challenges: On the job hazards such as job stress and diseases. We always try to make sure we don’t bring any home to our families. They might be already under enough stress as is.
What do you enjoy about your line of work? I love the unknown and the ability to help others. Everyday we come in and respond to emergency calls, and every call Is different. We never know
What were going to walk into. In addition to being able to bring the calm to the storm, bringing a calm to some peoples worst day of their life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.