Job/volunteer position: Career firefighter, emergency medical technician, volunteer firefighter
Company/department: Fannett Metal Fire & EMS, Alpha Fire Company of Littlestown, Barlow Fire Company, Hazmat 91 of York county Department of Emergency Services
Current challenges: Making myself better and obtaining higher level of trainings to become a better provider.
What do you enjoy about your line of work? I love my career path, I love being able to change someone’s life in their time of need or just being there for someone who needs a friend. I wouldn’t trade this career for anything in the world.
