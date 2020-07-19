Job/volunteer position: Emergency Medical Technician
Company/department: Adams Regional EMS
Current challenges: On-the-job hazards. We come in contact with patients who could carry contagious diseases, so we have the possibly of becoming infected if we don’t take the right precautions.
What do you enjoy about your line of work? The endless opportunities to extend compassion to all of the people in my community. The teamwork between hospital, police and fire personnel. The camaraderie, admiration, and respect we have for each other as first responders. The endless opportunities to learn more about people, how they think, what they feel, how the body functions. I enjoy everything about my job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.