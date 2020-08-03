Job/volunteer position: Paramedics
Company/department: Adams Regional EMS
Current challenges: Remembering to take time away from the job and focus on our own families - our work becomes our home, and our colleagues and patients start to feel like family.
What do you enjoy about your line of work? We love the challenges, and the constant need for adaptation and innovation. We also love watching the new folks get hooked on the job just like we did!
