Job/volunteer position: CNA
Company/department: Aseracare Hospice
Current challenges: Not being able to go into nursing homes to see our current patients, taking care of people and them not being able to see us smile because its hidden under a mask.
What do you enjoy about your line of work? I enjoy being able to take care of people, being there with families and being able to help them with their loved one. Working in Hospice is the most rewarding job ever. It has definitely changed how I live my life, because you never know when your last day will be.
