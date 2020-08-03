Job/volunteer position: Emergency Medical Technician / Paramedic Student B - Shift Supervisor
Company/department: Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services. I have worked in EMS for four years.
Current challenges: Every day in EMS is a challenge in itself. With every shift you come into work, you never know what kind of call will come or the things we have to see. In today’s world you must always have complete awareness of what is going on around you while on an emergency scene.
What do you enjoy about your line of work? EMS is so diverse, but in the same sense we are such a close family. It does not matter what company you are from or what certification/degree you have. We are all here to accomplish the same goal! With Adams Regional and HACC’s public safety center, the training opportunities are endless to broaden your knowledge and skills.
