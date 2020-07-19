Job/volunteer position: Emergency Medical Services Captain - Biglerville Hose & Truck Co1; and career emergency medical technician for Northeast Adams Fire & EMS. I have been an EMT for more than 25 years.
Current challenges: Lack of volunteers in fire and emergency medical services; lack of funding
What do you enjoy about your line of work? Being able to help people in their time of illness or when they can't help themselves. My staff and co-workers are some of the best group of caring individuals that you could ask for.
