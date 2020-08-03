Job/volunteer position: EMT-B
Company/department: Adams Regional EMS
Current challenges: Paperwork. Nobody enjoys doing paperwork. Other than that, I honestly can’t say there is anything about my job that I don’t enjoy.
What do you enjoy about your line of work? The list goes on and on but here are just a few things...
-I’m an adrenaline junkie and what better job to get into than EMS?
-Where else can you drive lights and sirens to a scene of chaos where it’s your responsibility to do your best to be the calm in the storm?
-What I love most about my job: Meeting all different types of people with various backgrounds. It makes me appreciate what each and every patient is going through. I do my best to treat every patient as if it was one of my loved ones in front of me.
