The Adams County Commissioners presented a proclamation to the Adams County Community Foundation Wednesday in honor of the Giving Spree, which will be held 4 to 7 p.m., Nov. 7. Pictured, from left, are: Commissioner Jim Martin, Commissioner Randy Phiel, Community Foundation Director of Community Programs Lisa Donohoe, Commissioner Marty Qually, Community Foundation Director of Scholarships Beverly Grazulewicz, Community Foundation President Ralph Serpe, and Community Foundation Board Vice Char John Phillips.
The Adams County Community Foundation announced Wednesday that the Giving Spree, Adams County's Annual Day of Giving, will kick off Nov. 7 at the Gettysburg Area Middle School with at least $100,000 in Stretch Pool gifts. The Stretch Pool provides an incentive for donors to help raise $1 million dollars for Adams County in a single day. Last year’s stretch pools totaled $57,000 when donors raised more than $733,000.
Leading the way this year in stretch pool contributions is the LeCompte Family, whose gift is in honor of their ancestor, Lydia Ziegler, and acknowledges her fortitude at the age of 13 when she cared for wounded and dying soldiers following the Battle of Gettysburg at Seminary Ridge.
