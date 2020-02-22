Elizabeth “Betty” Lawrence celebrates 100th Birthday today.
Betty was born on Feb. 22, 1920 to John and Annie (Hufnagel) Smith and spent her entire life living in McSherrystown. Betty married James A. Lawrence in January 1948 and had a full life of diapers and dishes, laundry and lollipops, vacuuming floors and passing out vitamins to her seven children.
