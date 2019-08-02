Despite being held at the same time and place as meetings in the past, this month’s Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) meeting will be anything but ordinary.
ACCOG is hosting its 10-year anniversary celebration to reflect on the group’s hard work and honor past and present members.
“We would like to recognize people who, over the past ten years, have served as officers and helped us with the COG, and of course recognize our founding members that worked so hard to get the council of governments started,” said Coleen Reamer, former ACCOG president and current member.
ACCOG was formed after Barbara Underwood, the chairperson for Cumberland Township, went to Franklin County’s COG meeting and thought Adams County could benefit from such a council, said Reamer.
“She brought that back to several of the members of different municipalities in Adams County and pulled together a committee to see if we could form a council of governments here,” said Reamer.
With additional help from Robert Gordon, Judy Chambers, Sandi Vazquez and Brad Hunt, ACCOG was formed and its first official meeting was held in August 2009. Reamer said George Weikert, a former Adams County commissioner, also assisted with the formation by allowing the meetings to be held at the Adams County Department of Emergency Services building, and by introducing the former county solicitor, John Hartzell, to the mix to help with legal advice during ACCOG’s beginning.
At ACCOG’s August meeting now 10 years later, Reamer said the meeting agenda will be brief, and the celebration will come first. Awards and certificates are being prepared for founding members and officers from throughout the last 10 years who will be brought to the forefront and recognized.
“Then we’ll go on with our regular business,” Reamer said. “But, we did not want our tenth anniversary to pass without some special mention of the people that got us this far.”
“They give up their own time to serve as officers of the COG and also bring forward the issues that not only affect boroughs, townships, but also school districts. We try to make sure that we make certain that our legislators are aware of issues that we have, and legislation that we would like to see pass,” Reamer said.
For example, ACCOG, in conjunction with Adams County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (ACVESA), did a fire funding study in April 2013 that looked at the history and probability of financial situations fire departments are currently facing. Reamer said the study prompted many municipalities to enact a fire tax or put an equal amount or more in their budgets to fund fire companies.
The study was a “perfect example” of an issue that ACCOG could help with, and hopes that as the council moves forward, they can “address some more issues that everybody can see the positive effect of,” said Reamer.
The 10-year anniversary celebration will begin Aug. 22 at 8:30 a.m. at the Adams County Emergency Services Building on 239 Greenamyer Lane.
“We’re hoping that all the municipalities will make sure that their delegates come to our August meeting because we would really like to see the participation of our municipalities and our school districts in honoring the people that have served as officers and have been instrumental in the formation of the COG, because I think our tenth anniversary is a milestone,” Reamer said.
