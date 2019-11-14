Two men accused of shooting out windows across Adams County last month were in court Wednesday.
Christopher Michael Toscano, 18, and Jacob Daniel Beard, 19, both of Fairfield, are each charged with 19 counts of criminal mischief relative to the shooting of vehicle and home windows. Both teens waived their rights to preliminary hearings before magisterial District Judge Tony Little Wednesday.
