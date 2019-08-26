Carlos Sebastian, 30, was sentences Thursday to consecutive terms, sending him to state prison for not less than 18 and not more than 36 years.
Sebastian was convicted by a jury in June of first-degree felony rape of a person under 16 years of age and related charges.
As an alleged illegal alien deported once already, if Sebastian’s sentence stands, he’ll likely be returned to his native Mexico again upon release from prison.
Following his conviction, Sebastian’s case was reviewed by a sexual assessment board, which concluded he is a potential sexually violent predator.
In rendering his decision, Judge Shawn Wagner said Pennsylvania sentencing guidelines require a mandatory minimum 10-year sentence for rape of a child.
Wagner also pointed to the jury’s finding that the defendant “engaged in ongoing conduct for an extended period of time,” which the judge said, “included a specific type of sexual assault against the victim.”
Wagner said his decision also weighed what the judge described as “the impact this has had upon the victim.” The unidentified minor, he said, “no longer has contact with her immediate family.”
“I feel that any lesser sentence would depreciate the seriousness of the defendant’s conduct,” Wagner said.
Prior to and again after hearing the judge’s determination, Sebastian maintained his innocence.
He argued the trial was flawed in that there was a last-minute change of assigned attorneys.
“I am going to prove my innocence no matter what,” Sebastian said through an interpreter, indicating he has hired a private defense attorney to commence an appeal process.
Chief Public Defender Kristin Rice, who represented Sebastian at the sentencing, said, “Mr. Sebastian maintains his innocence and will be taking all steps to perfect an appeal with the Pennsylvania Superior Court.”
Silks sentencing delayed
Also originally scheduled for sentencing by Wagner on Thursday was Jessica Jo Silks, 47, following a trial by jury earlier this month.
The jury found Silks, of Aspers, innocent on a charge of attempted murder but guilty of two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury and simple assault.
Silks was accused of deliberately stabbing her mother in the neck during an altercation last December.
At trial, claims differed between allegations that Silks intended to harm or kill her mother and the defendant’s insistence the stabbing was an accident.
Adams County Chief Public Defender Kristin Rice, whose office also represented Silks at trial, said her petition for a postponement of sentencing was granted.
Rice said her office and the court await a final report from a psychological evaluation of Silks, which is expected shortly.
Silks’ sentencing is now set for Sept. 26.
