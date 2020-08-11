No bomb was found in a Littlestown bank Saturday after a midday telephone threat, Police Chief Charles Kellar said.
The caller used what sounded like a voice-altering smartphone application to contact PNC Bank, 400 W. King St., he said. The bank and neighboring Family Dollar store and Subway restaurant were evacuated and closed for about two hours as a precaution, Kellar said.
