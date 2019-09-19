ua
New Upper Adams school employees introduce to the school board Tuesday include, from left: back row, Kirsten Long, Brooke Gates, Alexander Schweizer, Morgan Klinedinst, Tiffani Fry; middle row, Jennifer Engle, Alex Weigle, Holly Bream, Chelsea Miller, Lauren Robinson, Amy Mills; front row, Kimberly Hanan, Missy Carey, Rachel Landes, Ashley Russo, and Megan Baumgardner.

 Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times

The Upper Adams School Board welcomed new employees prior to Tuesday’s regular meeting.

The group of 17 is the largest in recent memory, Director of Curriculum, Instruction & Assessment Joe Albin said.

