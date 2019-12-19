Emergency crews took two women to the hospital Thursday after the vehicles there were driving collided on Gettysburg’s Carlisle Street.
Gettysburg Police Department Chief Robert Glenny said at the scene that it appeared that a Ford Expedition was traveling south on Carlisle Street when it collided with a Ford Fusion that was traveling east on Lincoln Avenue at about 4:30 p.m The impact caused the Expedition to flip onto its roof.
