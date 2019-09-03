Littlestown’s 40th annual CROP Hunger Walk is set for Oct. 13, rain or shine.
Each year, the walk lets “participants get a taste” of how people in third-world countries must travel daily to maintain life and “access clean water,” said Ernie Spamer, coordinator for Littlestown’s CROP Hunger Walk for the last 18 years.
The CROP Hunger Walk is sponsored by Church World Services, an organization dedicated to raising funds to end national and international hunger, according to Spamer.
Over a thousand communities across the United States walk every year, according to the CROP Hunger Walk website.
CROP, an acronym for the Christian Rural Overseas Program, began as a mission to share crops internationally, the website read.
Spamer stepped up as Littlestown’s CROP Walk coordinator almost two decades ago after his church’s preacher at the time left, he said. The Littlestown Ministerium told him he was doing a good job and to keep going, according to Spamer.
Spamer goes to various community churches every summer to promote the walk and raise funds, he said.
“After that, it travels by word of mouth,” Spamer said.
The Littlestown walk starts at the parking lot of Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church on West King Street and goes five miles through the neighborhood, he said.
An alternate secondary route is available for those unable to manage five miles, such as seniors, those with physical limitations, or people with small children, Spamer said. The Littlestown CROP Hunger Walk is the only CROP Hunger Walk geographically that provides a secondary route, according to Spamer.
Each year, the walk usually has 50 to 80 participants, he said.
After the walk, a social gathering is held at the church, he said.
Work to arrange the walk begins in February. Over the years, Spamer said he has created a detailed guidebook to give to the next coordinator.
Assisting others and feeding the hungry is a purpose about which Spamer feels very strongly.
“Otherwise, this job would not get done,” he said.
The walk is set for Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. at Littlestown’s Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, Spamer said.
Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. and participants must register before walking, he said.
“The last two years the weather was overcast and sprinkling, but there were still people out there walking with umbrellas,” he said.
More information on the Littlestown CROP Hunger Walk can be found at https://www.crophungerwalk.org/littlestownpa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.