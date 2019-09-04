The Upper Adams School Board awarded contracts totaling nearly $9.26 million for additions to Arendtsville Elementary School.
Members voted 7-0 Tuesday during a special meeting called to expedite the contract process and help assure completion of the project by the start of classes next fall.
Construction is expected to begin this month, officials said.
For many months, the district has been preparing for the closing of Bendersville Elementary and the transfer of its students to the expanded Arendtsville facility at 136 Fohl St., which would then house all of the district’s fourth, fifth, and sixth graders.
The total includes $288,100 above base bids, spread across three contracts, for a larger gymnasium than was first considered. Members and administrators agreed the jump from 4,895 to 6,784 square feet is needed for extracurricular programs and events attended by families. The increase would hike permitted occupancy from 712 to 969, though officials said those figures represent very crowded conditions.
The bigger gym is “a good investment,” said Chuck Stump, a resident who spoke from the audience. Describing himself as a “fiscal hawk” who frequently disagrees with the board, Stump said he supported the gym on the basis of his experience as a parent.
Member Chris Fee agreed, saying he has attended many events as a parent, and it is “notable how overcrowded they already are.”
“You can’t put a price tag” on “encouraging families to show up” at events, board member Ed Ponce said.
The added space would be “very beneficial” in terms of scheduling school and community events, Athletic Director Anthony Graham said.
The general construction contract of just over $6.89 million went to Dillsburg-based Lobar Inc. Three firms submitted bids. The highest base bid was approximately $7.85 million.
The plumbing contract of $720,300 went to Jay R. Reynold Inc. of Willow Street, Pa. Five firms bid. The highest base bid was $871,000.
The electrical contract of almost $1.65 million went to Schauer Electric Inc. of Lebanon. It included $32,000 beyond the base bid for a new schoolwide intercom system as opposed to rejected plans to splice in obsolete equipment that would have been moved from Bendersville Elementary School. Three firms bid. The highest base bid was $1.8 million.
The total of winning base bids exceeded estimates by $796,488. Officials said contractors are busy and have lined up much of their work for the next year already. Bids were opened Aug. 29, a week later than originally planned in order to facilitate additional bidding, officials said.
The award still leaves some $750,000 available for unexpected costs, and still fits within financing arrangements that require no new property tax increases, officials said. Financing includes past debt restructuring and continuation of debt payment levels already built into the district’s budget, requiring no new property tax increases, according to an information booklet developed in conjunction with a state-mandated public hearing conducted in May.
In July, officials proposed the expanded school be renamed Upper Adams Intermediate School, but no formal decision has been made.
Heating, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting improvements at Arendtsville, planned as part of a district-wide energy-efficiency program, would push the Arendtsville expansion’s total estimated cost to approximately $12.4 million.
Classroom and gym expansions are planned. A multi-purpose room now used as a gym and for other purposes would become a new cafeteria while “the kitchen will be expanded into the former cafeteria and fully renovated to meet the food service needs. A new gymnasium will be constructed along with a new stage. The stage is sized for use as a band classroom during the day. Renovations will also occur to the existing nurse’s suite, administration suite, secure entry vestibule, and existing toilet rooms,” according to the information booklet.
A new school would cost a “minimum” of $25 million, according to the booklet, which also cites limited space for expansion at Bendersville and changes in educational and technological requirements since the two schools were built in the 1950s and both renovated in 1989.
It would not be cost-effective to dig up and move playground equipment from Bendersville, but plans call for creation of additional flat space at Arendtsville where playground equipment could be added later as required, officials have said.
An increase to 85 parking spaces is planned, along with increased capacity to handle buses and students dropped off by parents, officials said.
Board members John Regentin and Elaine Jones were not present.
