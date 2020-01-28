A sign created and constructed by Gettysburg Area High School (GAHS) engineering and manufacturing students, led by teacher Stanley Licharowicz, explains the significance of Rock Creek in the area water supply. The sign stands at the start of a two-year tree planting effort by GAHS science students, led by teachers Amanda Lain and Asha Withers, to create a riparian buffer along the creek at its border with school property.
A new sign mounted alongside Shealer Road marks a connection between Gettysburg Area High School (GAHS) students and the flowing water of Rock Creek on the school’s western border.
The sign, visible from the east side of the bridge over Rock Creek, describes the waterway’s connection from Gettysburg to the Chesapeake Bay, and the efforts of science students to preserve the water quality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.