The Adams County Farmland Preservation Program is in the process of perpetually preventing development on 162.608 acres.
The Adams County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of conservation easements on four properties: Ricky and Terry Rex Farm, Dug Hill Road, Menallen Township, 48.34 acres, $2,358/acre; MacBeth Family Farm, Dug Hill Road, Menallen Township, 29.93 acres, $2,340/acre; Lobaugh Farm, Upper Bermudian Road, Huntington Township, 27.5 acres, $2,371.50/acre; and Fletcher Farm, Brough Hill Road, Reading Township, 56.838 acres, $2.547/acre.
