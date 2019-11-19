GROUP GATHERS — Business leaders and representatives met at the Adams Economic Alliance Monday to discuss healthcare costs. Pictured, from left, are: Aaron Frazier, National Restaurant Association; Kaycee Kemper, Adams Economic Alliance; Robert J. DeSousa, state director for Sen. Pat Toomey; Thomas Purall, URL Insurance; Deb Wilkinson, URL Insurance; Carrie Stuart, The Chamber Gettysburg & Adams County; Isaac Bucher, Mister Ed’s Elephant Museum and Candy Emporium; and Gordon Denlinger, National Federation of Independent Businesses.
GROUP GATHERS — Business leaders and representatives met at the Adams Economic Alliance Monday to discuss healthcare costs. Pictured, from left, are: Aaron Frazier, National Restaurant Association; Kaycee Kemper, Adams Economic Alliance; Robert J. DeSousa, state director for Sen. Pat Toomey; Thomas Purall, URL Insurance; Deb Wilkinson, URL Insurance; Carrie Stuart, The Chamber Gettysburg & Adams County; Isaac Bucher, Mister Ed’s Elephant Museum and Candy Emporium; and Gordon Denlinger, National Federation of Independent Businesses.
Local business owners and organizations representing them met Monday to discuss what they describe as their number one issue — healthcare.
Robert J. DeSousa, state director for Sen. Pat Toomey, gathered with the group at Adams County Economic Alliance’s office to hear their thoughts on the Health Insurance Tax, a tax on healthcare providers mandated by the Affordable Healthcare Act. Congress has suspended the tax in recent years and a bill before the Senate aims to do so again, DeSousa said. If health insurance companies are forced to pay the tax, DeSousa said, they will most likely pass the cost on to consumers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.