Hamiltonban Township’s major road repair, a rebuild and paving of Hickory Bridge Road, is nearly completed.
“We’re going to give it a week or two to set up,” township Roadmaster Ray Herr told supervisors Thursday night.
Temporary road-edge lines will soon be painted, he said. The final line painting will likely be done in August during the repainting of all center, fog and stop lines on township roads.
Recent road maintenance costs came in about 10 percent under expectations, but totals will not be known until all the bills are received.
Completion of the road project, including seal-coating several sections of other township roads, served to introduce discussion of road maintenance needs for next year and the annual budget.
A potential major project may be installation of a concrete box culvert near the head of Middle Creek on Mount Hope Road and Mountain Lane. A box culvert would be less restrictive than the current round culvert to the flow of water and debris during rain events such as was experienced in late July 2018. But the stream is a state-designated Exceptional Value Cold Water Fishery and the work will require engineering, permits, and arrangements to pump water around the work area, necessitating hiring a contractor rather than performing the work in-house.
“We need to get our engineer on board now,” Supervisor Robert Gordon said, adding, “That’d be part of our 2020 budget.”
Other work discussed included Old Waynesboro, Gum Springs and Three Springs roads.
A new vehicle was also on the road crew’s needs list, to replace a 2005 Ford Explorer and another pickup with a new Ford F-350 crew cab with a plow and sand spreader.
The board also decided on a solution to signs for private lanes in the township. In some places, a private lane extends from another private lane, the first intersecting with a main road such as Mount Hope Road. Without the signs, emergency crews would have difficulty finding some addresses.
The supervisors decided upon placing two signs on the signpost at the main intersection. One will show the name of the private lane leaving the main road; the second will name the private road branching off the first one.
Letters also have been sent out for the next round of private septic system pumping. Under a township ordinance adopted in 2017, private septic systems must be pumped and inspected every three years, by June 30.
The next supervisors’ meeting is slated for July 30, at 7 p.m. at the Hamiltonban Township meeting room. The meeting is to be a continuation of a conditional use hearing for a hermitage proposed near Swamp Creek Lake by the Hermits of Our Lady of Carmel. The first portion of the hearing was held June 18; the supervisors are scheduled to announce their decision and possible conditions at the July 30 session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.