An “attack” by several teens left one boy with a fractured jaw and another with an eye injury, according to Gettysburg Police Department.
Police were dispatched to Gettysburg Hospital the day after Easter, April 22, at 1:57 a.m., where a boy was being treated for “a broken jaw, cuts and abrasions to his face head and arms,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed June 4 by Gettysburg Officer Kevin McDonald.
Felony charges resulted from the Easter Sunday incident near Breckenridge and Franklin streets, according to court documents.
Nicholas Karacoulakis, 18, of Gettysburg, remained in Adams County Prison Tuesday in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, according to a court of common pleas docket.
He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, all felony charges, according to the docket.
Formal arraignment is scheduled July 30 on those charges as well as two misdemeanor counts each of simple assault and disorderly conduct, and two summary counts of harassment, according to the docket.
A 17-year-old boy from Gettysburg was also charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment, police said.
The boy being treated at the hospital told police “he was attacked by ‘eight or nine boys and one girl’” a few hours earlier, between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., and was struck and kicked while he was on the ground, according to the affidavit.
The boy, whom the affidavit calls Juvenile 1, said the incident began when he was with the other injured boy, called Juvenile 2, near Lincoln Elementary School a few blocks east of the attack site, according to the affidavit.
After Juvenile 1 called out to get the attention of a third boy, Juvenile 3, the trio began walking west on Lefever Street, where three other boys “misunderstood what was being said for a derogatory term” and “a brief verbal confrontation ensued about the misunderstanding,” according to the affidavit.
The others followed Juveniles 1, 2, and 3 westward, “calling their friends off the sidewalk to form a group that continued to follow them and harass them” until “one of the teens in the group attacked Juvenile 3 by punching and shoving him into a tree,” according to the affidavit.
“Juvenile 2 was gouged in the eye repeatedly by one of the attackers. Juvenile 1 then stated that he was punched in the left side of his face, was grabbed by the neck and pushed to the ground,” where he “stated that he was punched and kicked in the face and jaw,” according to the affidavit.
“Juvenile 1 stated this attack lasted approximately 12 seconds when the rest of the teens in the group told the two attackers to ‘stop,’” according to the affidavit.
The group “then ran away,” and Juveniles 2 and 3 picked up Juvenile 1 up and walked him to a friend’s house, the affidavit reads.
Juvenile 2 also received medical treatment for a “corneal abrasion,” according to the affidavit.
Karacoulakis and the 17-year-old were identified as suspects after police conducted “several interviews” and received “several statements from victims and witnesses,” according to the affidavit.
Karacoulakis was confined as of June 13, according to the docket.
