Just under three months into her new position as executive director of the YWCA Gettysburg-Adams County, Dorothy “Dotty” Dalphon is convinced she made the right choice in accepting the job.
Speaking of her warm welcome by the YW’s board, staff and members, and by the many community leaders she has met already, Dalphon said, “I’m just delighted to be here. It feels like a place I can come into and really be at home.”
While Dalphon and her husband continue to reside in Frederick, Maryland, where he works for the county school system, she indicated they plan to relocate soon to the Gettysburg area.
Dalphon oversees the organization’s 150-member staff, $4 million budget, extensive facilities and wide-ranging programs conducted by teams that include hundreds of volunteers.
She took over the YW’s leadership from Deb Geesey, to whom Dalphon pays tribute for leaving the organization in a strong condition after earlier periods of financial challenges and instability.
Toward the end of Geesey’s tenure, the first-ever campaign to begin building an endowment met its goals, which Dalphon sees as evidence the YW has an expanding “pool of dedicated generous donors.”
Dalphon came to the 3,500-member YWCA with a strong background of leadership in business and nonprofit organizations. Most recently she was director of philanthropy for the Lutheran Village in Ellicott City, Maryland, and before that executive director of a retreat and conference center near Washington, D.C.
Earlier in her career she worked in the pharmaceutical industry and for agencies promoting creative approaches to work styles and more eco-friendly transportation modes.
A native of New Jersey, Dalphon earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, Delaware.
In the process of being interviewed for the position last spring, Dalphon said, “I was quite impressed with the dedication and support of the board of directors, staff, and community for the success of the YWCA.”
Those initial impressions have been fortified as the new director began working closely with the staff and board in developing a strategic plan for the next phase of the YWCA’s life.
While programming may change over time, and staff members inevitably will move in and out, the core mission of the YWCA remains “eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all,” Dalphon wants to assure the community.
Looking to the future, Dalphon said it will take her and colleagues some time to explore potential new opportunities. But, she is confident “the YW will have an expanded role in promoting and ensuring the health and safety of women, girls and others.”
Currently, YWCA leaders are at the table with others exploring how to fill the gap in domestic violence prevention and response services that was created when Survivors Inc. recently dissolved.
YWCAs, as well as YMCAs were founded in England in the mid-19th century as explicitly Christian organizations. As time passed, they have expanded their outreach to all people regardless of religious affiliation. Nevertheless, Dalphon believes, the organizations remain true to their core values “of love for our neighbors.”
Many people who seek a get-away from their workplace go to the YWCA for exercise and fellowship. While Dalphon’s workplace is the YW, she doesn’t anticipate needing frequent get-aways, though she indicated, “I do love to travel.”
The new director promised the popular YW-sponsored “Dancing with the Local Stars” will continue under her watch but indicated she’s unlikely to be among the dancers. It’s evident, however, that the YW’s new leader is aware that keeping any nonprofit organization healthy and viable in the future will require some fancy footwork.
