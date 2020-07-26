The United Lutheran Seminary will celebrate the virtual unveiling of “For All The Saints” by artist Ophelia Chambliss on Aug. 1, 7 p.m. with a special YouTube video presentation. The paintings are currently in The Church of the Abiding Presence on the Gettysburg campus of United Lutheran Seminary. These portraits were commissioned in September of 2019 but were not available until the pandemic forced the closing of the seminary in March of this year.
The sixteen portraits are of historical, cultural and Christian changemakers, including Daniel A. Payne, an alumnus of ULS predecessor institution the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg. Payne is one of the first African-Americans to graduate from a seminary in the United States and a founder of the AME church. The series also includes portraits of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Bishop Oscar Romero, Dorothy Day, Mother Theresa and Harriet Tubman among others.
