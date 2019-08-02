Through the dedicated work of the Adams County Veterans Affairs Department, more than $2.6 million in first-time benefits have been awarded to local veterans.
“I am not sure where I or my family would be right now if it were not for the hands-on help Stan Clark and his office gave to me and my family,” said USMC Cpl. Anthony Johnson.
Johnson, who served a tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2010 and suffers from battlefield-related injuries since coming home, could not find anyone within the federal Veterans Affairs (VA) Department to help him with his medical issues.
“For the past few years I have had no medical insurance or coverage but with Stan’s help and his one-on-one contact and insistence, he has helped me and my family like no one has ever done. He has gotten me involved in several support groups and has personally made sure me and my family were taken care of,” said Johnson.
Johnson’s claim with the VA was just one of many claims Veterans Affairs Director Stan Clark and Deputy Veteran Affairs Director Todd Gardner put through during the past 12 months.
Based upon Pennsylvania Department of Veterans Affairs records, for the fiscal year ending June 30, a total of 123 new claims were submitted during the year and a total of $2,639,659.48 in new claim dollars were awarded to military veterans who reside in Adams County.
“It is both my duty and pleasure to assist the military veterans who reside in Adams County,” said Clark. “Obviously the number of claims and dollars awarded to our military heroes are important but the relationships and the personal support that this office has formed with our county veterans is equally as important.”
United States Air Force Vietnam veteran John “Jack” Hoke credits the county VA office with helping him receive the medals he earned while in Vietnam, along with processing a medical claim related to Agent Orange exposure that resulted in Hoke receiving a 100 percent disability claim from the VA.
“I was awarded three Bronze Stars while serving in country during the Vietnam War and I never received the actual medals. It took Stan Clark going to bat for me for both my medals and financially to allow me to get my military disability award,” said Hoke.
Hoke claimed when it is time to fight for the benefits that a brother in arms deserves, there is no better fighter than Stan Clark.
“I was pushed around and ignored in regard to my medical claim until I went to see Stan. He would not take no for an answer and got me what I had earned due to my service both in regard to the medical benefits and my medals,” said Hoke.
During the past seven years Adams County veterans received:
• 2018-2019 — benefits awarded, $2,639,659
• 2017-2018 — benefits awarded, $1,819,368
• 2016-2017 — benefits awarded, $1,295,948
• 2015-2016 — benefits awarded, $890,691
• 2014-2015 — benefits awarded, $568,300
Adams County Commissioner Chairman Randy Phiel said the work that Clark and Gardner do for the county veterans goes far beyond just the dollars and cents.
“Rarely a day goes by that our office does not receive a compliment on the work that our county VA office does. From assisting with placing flags on all military graves within the county prior to Memorial Day to fighting for the right and benefits due to our military Veterans, I would put our county VA department up against any county’s VA department in the state in regard to service and results for our county veterans,” said Phiel.
Clark has headed up the county VA department since April 2014 with Gardner coming on board in August 2018.
There are just over 9,000 U.S. military veterans living in Adams County.
Any Adams County resident who has served in any branch of the U.S. military and received an honorable discharge is eligible to apply for compensation or benefits through the Adams County Veterans Affairs office.
The majority of claims handled by the veterans affairs department are military service connected disability compensation claims and wartime veteran and surviving spouse pensions and aid. Other functions and assistance provided by the county office include: applications for military veteran headstones and burial markers; death benefit allowances; and processing and filing applications for enrollment in the VA healthcare system.
While majority of the claims filed by the county VA office deal with Vietnam War Veterans, the office is beginning to see more Gulf War and Iraq and Afghanistan War veterans applying for benefits.
One such veteran is Jim Davis, formerly of Abbottstown. Davis, a U.S. Army veteran from the Gulf War, served multiple tours of duty and had been turned down for benefits related to battlefield injuries.
“The federal VA is a large bureaucracy that is nearly impossible to navigate for soldiers. You need an advocate who know what forms to fill out and what information to submit and when to submit it. I found my advocates in Todd and Stan,” said Davis.
“For whatever reason, the VA had partially denied Jim some of his benefits and our office thought the methodology the VA had used in the denial was wrong and we went to work on the appeal process for him,” said Clark.
After several months, phone calls back and forth and multiple appeals, the VA reviewed Davis’ claim and his appeal and agreed to approve Davis for all of his medical claim benefits.
“If it had not been for Stan and Todd fighting for me, I would not have received the benefits I had earned during my time in the Persian Gulf,” said Davis.
Other duties within the scope of the Adams County Veteran’s Affairs office include ordering and coordinating the placement of flags on all veterans’ graves prior to Memorial Day each year, tracking burial locations of all county veterans, assisting veterans in obtaining their DD-214 paperwork, attending veteran-related events throughout the county and working closely with the county veterans’ service organizations such as county American Legions and VFWs and other veterans’ organizations.
Adams County Commissioner Jim Martin appreciates the dedication of the county VA department and said he is overwhelmed by their work for the county’s veterans.
“The amount of assistance that Stan and Todd have helped veterans receive is amazing. But, even more amazing is the dedication these two men have to give of themselves to make sure veterans receive the thorough review they deserve for determining their eligibility. I often read the letters of appreciation that Stan and Todd receive. Those letters often reveal the heart-felt joy for the financial security the benefits provide. As these men reach out to the community it is never with a shortened arm. In basketball terms, it is a full court press,” said Martin.
According to both Clark and Gardner, one of the most rewarding benefits awards they are able to deliver is one to a widow of a veteran. One of these claims involved Karyol Poole on behalf of her late husband Ronald, a sergeant in the USMC, who served in Vietnam.
“Through the years my husband suffered a variety of serious illnesses that he believed were caused by his time in Vietnam, but due to the federal VA bureaucracy we were never able to get any help,” said Karyol Poole.
According to her, by chance she came across contact information for the Adams County VA office and they took one last shot at getting Poole some help from the VA.
“From the first time Ron and I reached out to Stan and Todd, they listened, cared and told us what we had to do and provide to get Ron’s claim started,” said Poole.” We made more progress with Stan in two hours than we had with the VA over the course of many years of trying. The Adams County VA office and Stan were a Godsend for me and Ron, I truly do not know where I would be at this point of my life without his help.”
In 2018, the VA awarded Sgt. Poole benefits based upon military service connected Agent Orange related-issues.
Sgt. Poole passed away in March 2019 and after learning of his death, Clark reached out to Karyol and went to work trying to secure dependent’s indemnity compensation benefits for her.
“There I was grieving over the death of my husband and also worrying about my own financial future and here was this man who I had only known for little more than a year trying to help secure my future. He helped us get Ron’s benefits and after Ron passed away, he helped me get survivor benefits. As Ron said many times, Stan went above and beyond the call of duty to help us,” said Poole.
“I could not be prouder and more pleased with the increasing benefit awards to our county veterans each year. The increases are remarkable. This ever increasing pattern of benefit awards can be directly attributed to the work and resources of the Adams County Veterans Affairs Department headed up by Stan Clark and Deputy Todd Gardner. The increased benefit awards is just one of the ways their tireless dedication and commitment to county veterans produces positive results. When you constantly hear about so many problems with veteran service providers, it is gratifying to see such positive results being demonstrated in Adams County,” Phiel.
Clark took over as the county Veterans Affairs director in April 2014 and is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He served at Camp Lejeune, N.C. with the 2nd Marine Division; Okinawa, Japan with the 3rd Marine Division; and Harrisburg on recruiting duty attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He has been and is currently active in the Adams County Allied Veterans Council, Gettysburg American Legion, Gettysburg VFW, Gettysburg Battlefield Detachment of the Marine Corps League and Forty & Eight Veterans Group.
Clark has also organized and participated in the Sergeant Mac Foundation National Wreath Project, the Sergeant Eric McColley Scholarship of Honor Program and is part of the organizing committee for the annual Memorial Day Parade held in Gettysburg.
Gardner is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. He served aboard the USS Scott DDG-995, a Destroyer as “Engineering Officer of the Watch” and “Officer of the Deck.” Following this, he served at the Pentagon processing weapons technology requests from foreign countries.
For more information on specific benefits and compensation available to Adams County veterans, Clark and Gardner can be contacted at 717-337-9835 or at sclark@adamscounty.us.
