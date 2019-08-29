In the opening moments of Venturing Crew 230 President John Mackey’s address to his newly formed group, he put his hand to his heart and proudly led the Pledge of Allegiance.
As the group took their seats, adult advisor Herbert Milligan shot Mackey, then several other boys a disappointed glance.
“If you’re wearing your uniform, the proper sign during the pledge is a salute,” Milligan said, extending the first three digits on his right hand before bringing them to rest above his brow.
Mackey nodded in agreement, then looked to see a photographer standing in the back of the room.
“We’ll do it one more time to get it right for the picture,” he said.
In its first month, growing pains have been few and far between for the newly-founded venturing crew. But when they’ve arisen, it’s been constructive — a result of young adults learning to take new leadership roles in an organization that continues to churn out strong community representatives.
Venturing crews, an extension of Boy Scouts of America, are open to young men and women ages 14 to 21. Crew 230 congregates at their home station, the Greenmount Community Fire Department, on the first and fourth Monday of every month.
The tenants of venturing are adventure, leadership, personal growth and service, achieved through outdoor exploration, charitable works and innovative creation.
“We hope they continue to learn the values of scouting and the ability to step into adulthood with confidence so that they can survive,” said Milligan, 55. “We (adults) are still learning. We’re new to venturing as well.”
The Greenmount crew consists of current and former scouts from Fairfield, Gettysburg, Emmitsburg and other surrounding areas, most of whom were or are still are a part of Eagle Scouts of Fairfield Boys Scout Troop 76. However, a background as a boy scout is not required, Mackey said.
“Some people I know think they don’t want to be a part of a group like this because of the discipline,” he said. “But there’s not too much to it. You have to show up, wear a uniform, camp and have fun.”
Ross Clements, a sophomore at Fairfield High School, is aiming to become an Eagle Scout like his brother, Ian Clements, who is currently stationed in Hampton, Virginia with the Air Force.
“He’s finding the skills he learned in scouts are helping him to get promotions faster,” Ross said of his brother. “He’s studying better and is ahead of his peers in pretty much everything. When he went through basic training, he had a great time camping in the heat for six days. With physical training at 6 a.m., he was ahead of the game.”
Beginning in January, Boy Scouts opened its doors to girls and rebranded itself as “Scouts: BSA.” Venturing crews, however, have been indiscriminate toward gender since their inception in 1998.
The boys outnumber the girls so far in the Greenmount group, but all are treated equal, Mackey said. The boys were excited to have Catherine Jensen, the older sister of Scout and Venturer Bryce Jensen, join the crew.
“She’s been the troop’s big sister, but she’s been kind of on the sidelines to follow boy scout rules,” Ross Clements said. “When we started the venture crew, she was on it, absolutely. Now she’s in the thick of it and can do the same things we can do. I’m excited. It should be neat to have other people around. There’s a whole 50 percent of the population who might want to join up.”
The group spent the most recent meeting planning a trip to Williamsburg, Virginia, where Venturers hope to camp out, canoe, visit museums, take boat tours and play miniature golf.
“It’s a lot more fulfilling to get to go on that trip you’ve thought about for six months when you’ve worked on it,” Clements said. “You also know what you can expect so you know you’re going to have a good time.”
On Saturday, Aug. 17, the group held its first fundraiser, a car wash, at Greenmount Fire Department, raising nearly $700 in the process. Its next chore will be to sell green, reflective 911 address signs designed to be easily seen by rescue crews should they need to respond to an emergency.
“We want to let people know we’re here to stay and we want to help people,” Mackey said.
