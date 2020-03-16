For Kennie’s Market, the coronavirus situation is “like a snow scare, but it doesn’t stop,” company President Craig Easter said Sunday.
Heightened demand for some items began early last week and accelerated into the weekend, he said.
“Toilet paper has of course been an issue,” as has hand sanitizer, Easter said, but the five-supermarket local chain is receiving allocations of both from suppliers and is putting them on shelves as they become available. A great deal of sanitizer is going to hospitals and nursing homes, he noted.
But “there are more holes” than just those two items, Easter said.
Beans and some frozen vegetables have been “shopped heavily,” while “antibacterial soap is tough to get,” and children’s ibuprofen is “low,” Easter said.
“The employees have really stepped up” and are “doing a fantastic job,” even working on scheduled days off to keep shelves stocked, he said.
Employees are also working hard to keep “contact surfaces” sanitary, said Easter, who noted that the company is employee-owned, giving its personnel a “vested interest” in serving customers.
The company is keeping a close eye on developments during these “strange times,” Easter said.
“Who knows what the next few weeks will bring?” he said, adding “time will tell.”
With the exception of a few bare shelves, things looked normal Sunday at Kennie’s Market, 217 W. Middle St., Gettysburg.
Plenty of people were in the aisles and the stock appeared as usual, except for empty spaces where shoppers would usually find toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
Supplies of other paper products appeared somewhat depleted, but tissues and the like were not absent from the shelves.
The same appeared true for a few other items, including some long-lasting staples such as pasta and canned soup: down a bit, but not out.
