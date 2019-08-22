A Gettysburg man bought a $1-million winning ticket in Taneytown, according to the Maryland Lottery’s website.
After buying tickets at Liquor Barn, Paul Hooper Jr. “retreated to the parking lot to scratch off the instant tickets in the cab of his truck,” the website indicates.
A $20 Max A Million ticket “revealed a matching number and underneath it a prize with a whole lot of zeros,” according the website.
“When I saw those skinny zeroes, I knew it was a big prize,” Hooper said, according to the website.
He “rushed back into the store, short of breath, to share his excitement with the employees,” the website reads.
“‘I thought I might have an attack right there,’ Paul said. ‘I shouted that I had just hit the friggin’ big one!’”
Winning was “the experience of a lifetime,” for the 62-year-old retired former construction worker, according to the website.
The win “follows a months-long string of good fortune” for Hooper, including “a $5,000 win and a $10,000 prize on one of The Price is Right instant tickets, which he claimed along with his $1 million,” according to the website.
“I’m playing with my mad money, using a personal lucky charm and it seems to be working,” he said, according to the website.
“The reality of the win is still sinking in, Paul told Maryland Lottery officials,” according to the website.
“I want to use most of the prize as a nest egg so that we can lay back and relax,” but Hooper and his wife “may also celebrate their upcoming 45th wedding anniversary with a luxurious trip to Hawaii,” according to the website.
The store at 520 E. Baltimore St. will receive a $1,000 bonus from the lottery for selling the winning ticket, according to the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.