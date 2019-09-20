A diverse group of 25 community members, split between Philadelphia and Adams County, with direct and indirect experience with and within the criminal justice system recently gathered to advocate for change.
The group is working to build consensus on reducing incarceration because it believes the social and economic costs of the status quo are unsustainable. In the first two days of the collaboration, the group aligned on the following vision for criminal justice reform, a reality it intends to pursue through upcoming meetings in Philadelphia and Adams County, public awareness campaigns, and collaboration with public officials.
