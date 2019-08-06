A firefighter was in “critical” condition Monday after being injured Friday on the way to a crash scene, Buchanan Valley Fire Department President Tim Baldwin said.
Walter Wagaman, 46, of Orrtanna, was undergoing treatment at WellSpan York Hospital, Baldwin said Monday afternoon.
Wagaman was “ejected” from a fire engine at 9:23 p.m. on Carlisle Road (Pa. Route 34) at Aspers-Bendersville Road, state police said.
As the engine turned left onto Carlisle, the “front passenger was ejected,” according to state police.
Buchanan firefighters, standing in for Bendersville Community Fire Company during its annual carnival, were responding to a vehicle crash in the 3600 block of Carlisle Pike with a crew of five, according to the fire department.
Baldwin declined to discuss details of the incident Monday, saying the state police investigation was still ongoing. Wagaman was ejected “for unknown reasons,” according to the fire company’s release.
“The crew from Rescue Engine 27 immediately began treating the injured firefighter. The firefighter sustained severe injuries and was flown to a local trauma center for treatment,” according to the fire company’s release. A Penn State Life Lion helicopter transported Wagaman.
The 2017 Pierce fire engine “was placed out of service and replaced with another emergency apparatus on the original incident,” the release read. The vehicle was returned to operation after being examined, Baldwin said.
Wagaman’s wife, Vickie Wagaman, 54, is also a firefighter and was aboard Rescue 27 when the incident occurred, Baldwin said.
She was unhurt, as were the driver, Zachary Jumper, 49, and passengers James Arter, 52, and a 17-year-old, all from Orrtanna, police said.
The teen is a junior firefighter, as Wagaman was when he joined Buchanan, Baldwin said.
Wagaman is “all-around great at everything” as a firefighter, Baldwin said.
He is “a very key player” who can handle everything from cooking for fundraisers to “any situation on the fire ground,” Baldwin said.
Wagaman is “one of my go-to guys” and “is never the guy to say ‘no,’” Baldwin said.
The fire company is asking everyone “to just continue praying for the family,” which “is going to need continued support with this journey to recovery,” he said.
Those wishing to aid the family can mail donations to the fire company at 1180 Buchanan Valley Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353, he said.
“We ask that you keep the Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department and the injured member in your thoughts and prayers,” the release read.
Emergency personnel remained at the scene in Menallen Township, less than a mile east of the Bendersville fire station, until 10:49 p.m. Friday, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
