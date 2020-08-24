YOUNG IKE — Victoria Tigwell, deputy executive director of the Eisenhower Memorial Commission, stands next to a statue depicting Dwight David Eisenhower as a young man at the Eisenhower Memorial in Washington D.C.
YOUNG IKE — Victoria Tigwell, deputy executive director of the Eisenhower Memorial Commission, stands next to a statue depicting Dwight David Eisenhower as a young man at the Eisenhower Memorial in Washington D.C.
A new presidential memorial in Washington D.C. honors a man who considered Gettysburg his home: Dwight David Eisenhower.
The four-acre park on Independence Avenue SW, designed by architect Frank Gehry, can be entered from any angle and appreciated just the same. A 450-foot tapestry that hangs from six 85-foot columns stretches almost the entire length of the memorial. The tapestry depicts Normandy in peace time, a nod to Eisenhower’s World War II service as Supreme Allied Commander. During the day, the tapestry simply serves to separate the memorial from the United States Department of Education building. At night, it lights the sky, making the scenery obvious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.