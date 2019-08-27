It’s the year 1856, organized crime runs rampant in Nueces, Texas. Native Americans make raids on newly-annexed land. The Texas Rangers have just been disbanded and Nueces is in desperate need of equity. Out of this lawless void comes Capt. Luke Dunn.
Facing bandits, Native Americans, thieves, and the natural challenges of frontier lifestyle, Nueces Justice, the first edition of the Tumbleweed Saga, chronicles the trials and tribulation of Luke Dunn’s courageous life as a law imparting ranger of the wild west.
In Mark Greathouse’s new fictional novel “Nueces Justice,” the author places a contemporary spin on a classic setting by inviting his readers to examine the striking similarities between the problems that were faced 163 years ago and modern predicaments.
“They were dealing with a lot of the same issues that we are dealing with today,” Greathouse said.
The author highlights the racial, religious, and political polarity that caused many conflicts back in the day and pushes his readers to find the parallels between his historical fiction and the world around them.
Greathouse also shines light on one of the more underappreciated groups of the time period by featuring female characters that are reflections of the “tough as nails” women of the 19th century, displaying their multifaceted aptitude for the frontier.
With his new book, Greathouse attempts to entertain, inform, and positively impact the lives of his readers by sharing Texas’s history through the medium of an action-packed novel. Greathouse’s passion for Texas and the western genre is unmistakable. He is clearly eager to share its thrilling stories with the world and contribute to this brand of literature.
“I have baked a Texas pie and I am delivering a slice to America,” he said.
Greathouse’s academic investment in Texas and its days of old comes both from a passion for history and a distinct ancestral heritage. It was this heritage that helped Greathouse write his new novel. Tying together his own family narrative and extensive scholarly research, the author was enabled to compose a piece of literature that is both exuberant and quite personal. He stressed the deep emotional relationship he has with his characters and his story. Finding himself both laughing and crying at various points during the creation of his books.
“I feel what I write,” he said, “If you are not emoting (as an author), how do you expect your reader to emote.”
For Greathouse, writing is truly a family business. His family consists of a wife who is a librarian, and two sons who collectively empower the author to reach his audience through new forms of media, such as Youtube and TV appearances. He hopes to ride both the upward trend of the western genre and the overwhelming success of the pre-sale of his first novel, to continue writing and to release the much anticipated sequels to his new book. With a writing style that is illustrated by the lyricism of Greathouse’s involvement in various poetry societies, a voice that embodies the gritty nature of frontier Texas, and an animated willingness to learn, grow and explore new aspects of this classical genre, it is not hard to imagine Greathouse meeting his goals. Especially after discovering that the author’s new novel leaves the reader hanging on a thrilling cliffhanger.
Greathouse views his writing as a passion, and finds the process of authorship to be a tremendous opportunity. Mark Greathouse’s new book “Nueces Justice” can be found at Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Google, and at the Defiance Press website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.