Adams County is exploring the possibility of adding solar panels to the human services building.
At their meeting on Wednesday, the commissioners unanimously approved a proposal for a structural roof assessment for installation of solar panels at the human services building, 525 Boyd School Road. The proposal includes conducting an on-site review of the existing structure and performing a structural analysis to determine if the roof is adequate to support solar panels, according to the agenda.
