Adams County Human Services Building
The Adams County commissioners are exploring the possibility of adding solar panels to the roof of the human services building.

At their meeting on Wednesday, the commissioners unanimously approved a proposal for a structural roof assessment for installation of solar panels at the human services building, 525 Boyd School Road. The proposal includes conducting an on-site review of the existing structure and performing a structural analysis to determine if the roof is adequate to support solar panels, according to the agenda.

