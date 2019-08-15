Veteran firefighter Water Wagaman’s “legacy of helping” continued early Wednesday when “his organs were donated to those in need,” according to a Buchanan Valley Fire Department release.
“We thank those who lined the hallways of York Hospital in recognition of a true hero” prior to the donation, read the release posted Wednesday on the department’s website.
Asst. Chief Wagaman, 46, of Orrtanna, was a 32-year member of the department according to the release.
Wagaman was “ejected” from the front passenger area of a fire engine Aug. 2, state police said. The engine was turning left from Aspers-Bendersville Road onto Carlisle Road about 9:23 p.m., police said.
Wagaman was ejected “for unknown reasons” while en route to a vehicle crash in the 3600 block of Carlisle Pike (Pa. Route 34), according to a fire department release issued earlier this month. Buchanan Valley was standing in for the Bendersville Community Fire Company during the latter’s annual carnival, according to the release. A Penn State Life Lion helicopter transported Wagaman to WellSpan York Hospital.
Wagaman’s “family as well as the membership of the Buchanan Valley Fire Department appreciates all the prayers, condolences, and support during this difficult time. We ask that you please allow the family and department time to mourn this loss. The details of his funeral arrangements will be posted on the department’s official website as soon as they are finalized,” according to Wednesday’s release.
The department’s website is buchananvalleyfd.org.
Gov. Tom Wolf Wednesday ordered the Pennsylvania flag to fly at half-staff in Wagaman’s honor immediately at all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Adams County.
“The commonwealth flag shall be lowered in Adams County to half-staff until sunset on Friday, August 16 as well as on the day of Assistant Chief Wagaman’s interment, which has not yet been announced. The United States flag is to remain at full-staff through this tribute,” according to a release issued by Wolf’s office.
“All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute,” the release read.
Wagaman’s death was pronounced at 2:03 a.m. at the hospital, and an autopsy was planned today at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, according to a post by the York County Coroner’s office.
“Our prayers, condolences and support to the Wagaman family and the Buchanan Valley Fire Department during this difficult time. Our thanks to York Hospital staff and all who honored Asst. Chief Wagaman last night and this morning,” the coroner’s office wrote.
