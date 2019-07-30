While the reason for the Conewago Township police chief’s departure remains unclear, municipal officials wished Curtis McCoy well in his future endeavors.
McCoy resigned in June following a leave of absence which began in mid-May, previously described as being at his request,” according to township Manager Barbara Krebs.
A settlement agreement, acquired by the Gettysburg Times under the Pennsylvania Right to Know Law, specifies that McCoy will remain on the township police department payroll until Oct. 31. His service with the department ended as of June 3, when the agreement was executed, according to the settlement.
The settlement agreement provides that neither McCoy nor the township accuses the other party of acting wrongfully. It further reads “that the township, if requested by McCoy or a prospective employer, will provide a neutral letter of reference/recommendation” from the chair of the board of supervisors.
Krebs said in his conversations with her and other township officials McCoy indicated a desire to pursue new employment opportunities. It is not known whether he intends to remain in the law enforcement field.
McCoy came to Conewago Township in September 2016 from the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, which has a total force of 60 officers. There is some speculation he did not fully adjust to Conewago’s smaller-scale operation, said Krebs.
Since township personnel policies do not allow disclosing current or former employees’ contact information, McCoy could not be reached for comment regarding his departure from Conewago or his plans for the future.
Sgt. Gary Baumgardner will continue as acting chief until McCoy’s successor is named. Krebs indicated the process of filling the vacancy is likely to take several weeks. She is uncertain whether any current Conewago officers will apply for the chief’s position.
While in the role of township manager Krebs said she has the authority to hire a new chief, she instead plans to seek the supervisors’ involvement in the hiring process and their ultimate approval of the chosen candidate.
The supervisors’ next regular meeting will take place on Monday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m., at the Conewago Township building at 541 Oxford Ave., Hanover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.