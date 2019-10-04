Municipal leaders throughout Pennsylvania are gathering in Gettysburg this weekend for the Pennsylvania Municipal League’s 120th Annual Summit. Festivities started Thursday with a playground build at Gettysburg Recreation Park. Mark Schweiker, former Governor of Pennsylvania, and Michael Nutter, former mayor of Philadelphia, were among those who spoke Friday at the Gettysburg Hotel. Schweiker asked attendees if they were ready for a life-changing emergency that could come their way while serving in local government. “You are going to face some kind of high stakes perhaps life or death challenge. Maybe not you per se, but one of you in the proverbial sense. They are the probabilities,” Schweiker said. He spoke about the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists flew planes into the World Trade Center, Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93 in Somerset County. Schweiker was the {span class=”st”}lieutenant governor at the time.{/span} “You want to help. You want to assist. There was no one to help. There was no one to assist. They were all dead,” he said of the crash of Flight 93 into Shanksville. That contrasts with the 2002 Quecreek Mine Rescue, Somerset County, where miners were trapped, but a coordinated effort by local, state, federal agencies and volunteers helped bring them to safety. “These challenges will not ask you permission,” Schweiker said. Nutter thanked Schweiker for his speech. He urged those in attendance to thank those serving and who have served in the military because they give us the opportunity to go about our daily lives. He spoke of how he got into politics after deciding that being a doctor wasn’t something he was cut out to do. “Chemistry three changed my life forever,” he said to laughter. Serving in public life has been an honor, Nutter said. Public servants will faces situations that will test their resolve, but they can overcome them. “In think it tough times it’s your principals. It’s your focus. It’s your dedication that will see you through,” Nutter said. Nutter said those in local government should think about what is best for their constituents in making decisions. “If you ever get to the point where you think your job is keeping the job, you have lost your way because quite honestly if this the only thing that you can do, you really need to check yourself. Public service is an honor. It is not a right. It’s an honor not a right. Do the right thing is more than just a great movie title, it is a way of service,” Nutter said. He reiterated his love for serving the public and what those in local positions can do for public good, “I love public service, and whether sworn, appointed or just wanting to be engaged, I love and appreciate everything that all of you do. Please continue to serve your constituents well. Please continue to hold their best interests at heart. And please know that many, many people out there actually do believe that local government is the best government that’s working for, by and of the people.”
