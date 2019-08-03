Though a restaurant closed at the former Gettysburg Country Club property at 730 Chambersburg Road (U.S. Route 30), no big changes are on the immediate horizon for other parts of the property.
Sidney Willoughby Run shut down last month, but Gettysburg Day Spa continues to operate under a long-term lease, Marty Hill said Friday. His family’s company, Cumberland Club Investment LLC, owns the site, which is in Cumberland Township about a mile northwest of Gettysburg.
In fact, Hill said he and Day Spa owner Kathy Gilbert recently discussed the potential of expanding her business.
Expansion is a longer-term possibility, Gilbert confirmed Friday. In the meantime, she said, all is going well “and we’re hoping to keep on for many years.”
The business employs 25 to 30, “and we’re always looking for people to come and work for us,” Gilbert said.
No changes are planned for the site’s swimming pool and tennis courts, Hill said.
The pool is operated by the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County, while a private group maintains the clay tennis courts in exchange for permission to use them, Hill said.
Neither situation is a significant revenue-producer, but both serve the community while keeping the facilities functional and the property looking good, he said.
As for the restaurant location, “right now, we’re just looking at our options” and seeking a tenant, Hill said.
In a Facebook post, Sarah Annis wrote about the restaurant: “On Mon. July 15th, my husband, Chef Neil Annis suffered a serious heart attack. Although the restaurant has been a successful operation that we take great pride in, without Neil’s leadership we have made the difficult decision to close.” She thanked the restaurant’s patrons.
“Sidney Tavern in East Berlin will remain open and with this blessing of a second chance you will see Chef Neil there upon completion of cardiac rehabilitation,” she wrote.
