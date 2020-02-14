Conewago Township Vacancy Board failed to fill either of the open supervisors’ seats Wednesday.
The vacancy board, which consists of Chairman Ted Bortner, and Don Knight and Luann Boyer, both Conewago supervisors, did not nominate any of the four people who applied to fill the two vacancies on the supervisors’ board. Supervisor Charlotte Shaffer was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.