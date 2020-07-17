By unanimous votes this week, the state House passed two bills sponsored by Rep. Dan Moul (R-Adams) that would make technical changes and clarify provisions in the Borough Code to better assist local governments, and would help distressed municipalities better manage their financial condition, according to a release from Moul’s office.
Moul, chairman of the House Local Government Committee, sponsored House Bill 2122, which would bring Borough Code provisions for the accumulation, collection and disposal of municipal waste and recyclables, and contracts, rates and charges in line with the Third Class City Code and Second Class Township Code, making the law governing these local government services clear and consistent, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.