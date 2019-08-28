Bill Troxell’s first outing from Genesis HealthCare since suffering a stroke earlier this year was to a familiar place.
Shortly after 10 a.m., Thursday, Mayor Ted Streeter pushed his predecessor’s wheelchair through the front doors of Gettysburg Borough Hall and into his former office, which Streeter now occupies.
The visit to his former stomping grounds included an all-staff luncheon, but it was not the large spread of food that boosted Troxell’s energy.
“I miss the people,” he said.
Troxell served Gettysburg for 25 years as a borough council member and mayor before retiring in 2016. He was known for referring to his hometown as the “best known small town in America” and keeps up with its happenings through friends such as Streeter, reading the daily newspaper and watching borough council meetings on Community Media of South Central PA.
“They are long,” Troxell said about the meetings. “I understand they can go up to four hours.”
Despite the time it takes to conduct business, he was happy to hear Streeter and longtime Borough Secretary Sara Stull say the current council is the best with which they have worked. Troxell, Stull and Streeter recalled old stories of council members asking to meet each other in the parking lot after meetings or using underhanded methods to get their way.
“These guys don’t always agree but they do so civilly,” Streeter said.
Troxell said he especially misses cutting ribbons to celebrate business openings and counting down to midnight on New Year’s Eve while standing on the Gettysburg Hotel porch on Lincoln Square.
“Honey always loved that. She felt like Miss America,” Troxell said of his wife of 68 years, who died in December 2018.
Troxell said he looks at pictures of his beloved Honey several times a day, often while listening to Glenn Miller recordings. Family members visit him at Genesis in Gettysburg and he loves to hear about the accomplishments of his great-granddaughter, Caton Raffensperger, a student at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster.
“She did so well in her classes last year that she is helping people who have the class now,” Troxell bragged. “I told her she didn’t get that brain from me. I cannot wait to see where she ends up.”
The staff at Genesis have been wonderful in aiding him with his recovery, Troxell said. He said he often struggles with remembering names but memories are vivid.
“Remember that time we saw each other in the basement of the Dobbin House?” he asked Times Photographer Darryl Wheeler. “I was going to pick up your bill but instead you grabbed mine.”
Thursday’s outing was obviously refreshing for Troxell, whose smile barely rested throughout the visit.
“I haven’t looked forward to anything in a while like I did this,” he said.
