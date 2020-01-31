Kara Ferraro, second from left, executive director of the Strawberry Hill Nature Center, accepts a $7,000 mini-grant from Katie Hess, second from right, from the South Mountain Partnership. The money will be used for the Middle Creek restoration, education and recreation project at Strawberry Hill. Also pictured are Cindy Dunn, left, secretary for the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and Russell Redding, right, secretary for the PA Department of Agriculture. This was one of seven mini-grants awarded by the South Mountain Partnership during its year-end celebration at Liberty Mountain Resort on Friday.
The Spirit of South Mountain Award was presented to Tonya White, center, during the ninth annual Power of the Partnership celebration at Liberty Mountain Resort on Friday. Cindy Dunn, secretary of PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and Russell Redding, secretary of PA Department of Agriculture, accompany White.
Kara Ferraro, second from left, executive director of the Strawberry Hill Nature Center, accepts a $7,000 mini-grant from Katie Hess, second from right, from the South Mountain Partnership. The money will be used for the Middle Creek restoration, education and recreation project at Strawberry Hill. Also pictured are Cindy Dunn, left, secretary for the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and Russell Redding, right, secretary for the PA Department of Agriculture. This was one of seven mini-grants awarded by the South Mountain Partnership during its year-end celebration at Liberty Mountain Resort on Friday.
The Spirit of South Mountain Award was presented to Tonya White, center, during the ninth annual Power of the Partnership celebration at Liberty Mountain Resort on Friday. Cindy Dunn, secretary of PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and Russell Redding, secretary of PA Department of Agriculture, accompany White.
Tonya White still can’t remember exactly what she said to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) secretary nearly 13 years ago, but the entire South Mountain Fruit Belt can be thankful she had the fortitude to make an impression.
White was honored with the Spirit of South Mountain Award during the South Mountain Partnership’s Ninth Annual “Power of the Partnership” Year-End Celebration on Friday. Friend Bicky Redman recounted White’s unplanned interruption of a Fruit Belt tour planned for Michael DiBerardinis in October of 2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.