Fairfield Area School Board unanimously appointed Earl Shutt as its newest member Monday.
In such a social world, a good education is “critically significant,” Shutt said. The school board has a “small but significant role in this process,” he said, noting his life experiences could be of help as a board member.
Shutt replaces Apryl Huster who previously resigned because of moving from the district.
Lauren Clark also sought the position. Clark, who has live in the district for five years, said she has two children in the schools, and considers it “the best decision my husband and I ever made.” According to Clark, her background in human relations has given her experience communicating with people. She is on the ballot for November’s school board election.
The Pennsylvania Ready Index was presented for the 2018-2019 school year.
According to Superintendent Michael Adamek, school districts are changing how schools are evaluated, single assumptive scores are no longer the only way to judge performance.
Future Ready Pennsylvania evaluates educational success through a variety of standards, measuring student progress, academic performance, and college and career readiness.
The index was also color coded, showing blue as exceeding performance standards, green as meeting standards and red as not meeting standards.
The index showed growth and achievement within school districts.
Fairfield High School Principal Micheal McDowell defined achievement as a “flat line,” it is a static proficiency such as a 1500 on the Keystone.
Growth was defined as a predicted score. If the score was higher than predicted, then growth was achieved.
According to McDowell, Fairfield School District is ahead of the game because the proficiency qualifications the state outlines, “we’re already doing.”
The school board reorganized when Ian Strahler stepped down as school board president saying he currently did not have the time commitment required for the duties of the position.
Marcy Van Metre was selected as president and Rhonda Myers took her place as treasure.
The school board welcomed Dan Watkins as the new supervisor of special education.
Previously, he has worked at Chambersburg Area School District and Shippensburg Area School District.
The next school board meeting will be held on Aug. 12
More information on the Pennsylvanian Ready Index can be found at https://futurereadypa.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.