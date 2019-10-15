Participants in the Eisenhower Society’s annual event commemorating the birthday of President Dwight D. Eisenhower included, from left, DDES trustees Vice Chairman Dr. Walton Jones, society President Jacqueline White, Roberts ROTC Award recipient Kenneth McCracken, Trustee Priscilla Roberts, Hoffman Grant recipient Matthew Semon, Trustees Chairman Brig. Gen. Samuel Lessey, and Hoffman Grant recipient Grace McNamara.
The Dwight D. Eisenhower Society (DDES) held its 50th commemoration of the birth of President Eisenhower Saturday with scholarship presentations and a wreath-laying ceremony at the Eisenhower House, his retirement office at Gettysburg College.
First established in 1969, the society has conducted this annual event honoring the 34th U.S. president on the Saturday closest to his birth date, which is Oct. 14, 1890.
Before moving to Gettysburg in 2015, Tom Fontana was the editor of the Carbondale News for more than 20 years. He covers Biglerville Borough, Conewago Valley School District, Littlestown Borough and Franklin Township for the Gettysburg Times.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.