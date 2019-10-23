The Gettysburg Generals Youth Football and Cheer captured Best of Show at the Gettysburg Community Halloween Parade Wednesday.

The parade’s lead sponsor was the Gettysburg Eagles. Judges were Elliott Glass, Pauline LeVan, Chris Berger, Linda Golden, and Carly Marshall.

Winners were:

Best of Show: Gettysburg Generals Youth Football and Cheer

Mayor Ted Streeter Community Spirit Award: Gettysburg Presbyterian Church

Best individual costume: Koen Thomas

Elementary and middle school bands: Gettysburg Middle School

Marching/walking group: Latinx Clubs of local schools, first; Vida Charter School, second; and Skills of PA, third

Musical/Marching Groups: Superstar Twirlers, first; Catoctin Aires, second

Nonprofit float: Cub Pack 162, first; Littlestown Baseball, second; Lake Heritage Ski Club, third

Senior High Bands: Gettysburg Area High School, first; Greencastle High School, second

Vintage cars/street rods: Kreitz Auto, first; Mohntom Car Club, second

Animal marchers: Land of Little Horses, first; Adams County SPCA, second.

