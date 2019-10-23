The Gettysburg Generals Youth Football and Cheer captured Best of Show at the Gettysburg Community Halloween Parade Wednesday.
The parade’s lead sponsor was the Gettysburg Eagles. Judges were Elliott Glass, Pauline LeVan, Chris Berger, Linda Golden, and Carly Marshall.
Winners were:
Best of Show: Gettysburg Generals Youth Football and Cheer
Mayor Ted Streeter Community Spirit Award: Gettysburg Presbyterian Church
Best individual costume: Koen Thomas
Elementary and middle school bands: Gettysburg Middle School
Marching/walking group: Latinx Clubs of local schools, first; Vida Charter School, second; and Skills of PA, third
Musical/Marching Groups: Superstar Twirlers, first; Catoctin Aires, second
Nonprofit float: Cub Pack 162, first; Littlestown Baseball, second; Lake Heritage Ski Club, third
Senior High Bands: Gettysburg Area High School, first; Greencastle High School, second
Vintage cars/street rods: Kreitz Auto, first; Mohntom Car Club, second
Animal marchers: Land of Little Horses, first; Adams County SPCA, second.
