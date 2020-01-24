State Senator Doug Mastriano (R) will seek re-election, according to a press release. Mastriano was elected in May 2019 with nearly 70 percent of the vote after winning a special election to fill the vacancy due to the resignation of Rich Alloway.
“I ran for the Senate because it seems that even after 30 years and four combat tours in the U.S. Army, that we are one election away from losing our freedoms,” said Mastriano. “My decision to seek re-election is because the last seven months in the Senate have revealed a lot about what Pennsylvanians are up against – and it’s only deepened my desire to stand up for the people and our freedoms that are under attack. My guiding vision as senator is based upon our founding fathers, who said that we are endowed by God with the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. ”
