A broken pipe in Biglerville means some Main Street homes, Biglerville High School, and Upper Adams Middle School are subject to a mandatory boil-water notice for almost a week.
Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania was replacing a service lateral for a home on Route 34 North Main Street when excavation equipment struck a water line Thursday morning, authorities said.
According to Columbia Gas Communications Manager Russ Bedell, the company was making a routine repair when workers dug outside the marked lines. Bedell said he spoke with operating officials. “Everyone is now back in (gas) service,” he said Thursday approximately 5 p.m.
Borough personnel were dispatched about 11:30 a.m., Biglerville Borough Sewer and Water Operator Doug Hayes said. The gas company has a main very close to the water main and the digging“snagged a collar” where the two pipes are approximately a foot apart, said Hayes.
“We deal with this about eight to twelve times a year,” he said as workers flushed the line and completed repairs.
Hayes tested the water with a chlorine kit that registered .78 milligrams per liter. “I like what I see,” he said.
Hayes continued to flush the system and check the pressure of the surrounding fire hydrants.
Whenever water service is interrupted, an automatic call goes out to the affected area to provide notice that water must be boiled in order to be consumed safely, he said.
Hayes estimated Main Street breakage will affect about 14 homes in the area plus the Upper Adams School District campus.
Water samples must tested for bacteria by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection lab to test for bacteria. Results will come back Wednesday afternoon at the latest, he said.
In the meantime, “the easiest thing to do is to buy water,” Hayes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.