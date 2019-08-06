Believe it or not, the Broadway musical “Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” is based on a real-live “house of ill repute,” that was closed down when a nosy, or enterprising, reporter exposed its existence. Local officials and the governor got involved and, as usual, everything went downhill from there.
But then, it was Texas.
On its own website, Totem Pole describes it as a “happy-go-lucky view of small-town vice and statewide political side-stepping recounts the good times and the demise of the Chicken Ranch, a brothel that has been operating outside of fictional Gilbert, Texas, for more than a century.”
Those of us who grew up in the small-town South will recognize it as a not-unlikely story, because it happened in one iteration or another right where we grew up. Like most humans, we can easily feel more than one way about the issue, and when The Chicken Ranch or whatever we call it is closed down, we feel smug and righteous, and at the same time we wonder how long it will be before its replacement opens up.
At any rate, the owner, Miss Mona Stangley, played beautifully by Arkansas native Miranda Jane, who gets the accent right, is on good terms (lets just leave it at that) with the local sheriff, Ed Earl Dodd, played by Kristofer Holz, who does a great job in the more comic parts and later shows his more serious side just as ably. He also, by the way, threads together some ornate Southern cussery that any grits-eating law enforcement officer would be proud to own.
The aforementioned reporter, one Melvin P. Thorpe, inhabited by J.R. Stuart, is developed with red-white-and blue flair, and his costume makes it hard to know whether to throw stones or salute. Or both.
In any case, once Mr. Thorpe rants onto the scene, the rest of the plot reacts like a fire on which gasoline has been tossed.
One more note: Lee Merriman as more-than-3-D Texas Gov. Briscoe, does such a great job performing the politician’s enthusiastic side-step that he might do well if he ran for office himself.
The production is playing at the always-delightful Totem Pole Playhouse in Fayetteville through Aug. 18.
Some wonderful songs, high-energy dance numbers, and a band that deserves a lot of credit, and a really sweet story ought not to be missed.
Show times: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 8, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 9, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 10, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 11, 2 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 15, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 17, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 18, 2 p.m.
Individual tickets for all shows are $50, with an additional $2 processing fee on all single tickets.
The theater is located at 9555 Golf Course Road, Fayetteville, Pa., and can be reached by calling toll free 888-805-7056, or locally 717-352-2164.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.